Alaska Daily season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Rush to Judgment’

Want to get a little bit more information about Alaska Daily season 1 episode 9 leading up to its return on ABC? There are a few different things well-worth getting into at present!

So where do we start? The most important thing to note is that, shockingly, we are really close to the finale airing already! Given that it is set for March 30 at present, every single story we get the rest of the way is going to matter that much more. That includes next week’s new “Rush to Judgment,” as Eileen is going to have to work hard to cover some new developments. For most of the season so far, we’ve seen Hilary Swank’s character do what she can to showcase the power of local reporting, and also find a new place for herself after everything that transpired in the past. It almost goes without saying, but there are going to be some revelations that happen before this installment wraps up. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

To get a few more nuggets of information without delay, go ahead and check out the full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

When a new finding makes a familiar face the top suspect in Gloria Nanmac’s case, Eileen and Roz hustle to report first. Meanwhile, Austin and Claire follow Conrad Pritchard’s trail to figure out what he is really up to in Alaska.

Now, a reminder

If you do really love Alaska Daily and want to continue seeing it on the air as long as humanly possible, remember to check out the show live or on Hulu! At the moment, ABC has not decided on a season 2 renewal, and we tend to think that Swank’s star power only goes so far…

