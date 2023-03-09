Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 10 spoilers: Catherine returns!

As you get yourselves prepared to see Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 10 arrive on ABC next week, there is one thing to celebrate from the get-go. After all, Catherine Fox is now back in the fold!

Even though the story for Debbie Allen’s character has made us routinely worried for her future, Catherine is still around; not only that, she continues to lend her medical expertise whenever possible. It goes without saying that she is the sort of person who some of the interns should be desperate to be around, but that doesn’t mean that all of them will understand that. After all, let’s just say that the medical case that prompts her return is not the easiest one out there to stomach.

Want to get a little more in the way of updates about it right now? Then go ahead and check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 10 synopsis below:

Catherine returns to Grey Sloan for a surgical case that makes Lucas and Blue queasy. Amelia treats a possible cancer patient with a family that’s a little too supportive. Owen takes his medical future into his own hands, much to Teddy’s surprise.

We should note that Allen is far from the only familiar face who will be turning up over the next few weeks. We know already that Kate Walsh is still going to be around as Addison Montgomery! Meanwhile, Scott Speedman’s story is not done yet as Nick Marsh, and Ellen Pompeo is still slated to come back for the finale. The challenge for this show is balancing the new and the nostalgic, and we know that this is not always the easiest thing in the world to do. Yet, we feel confident that in one way or another, they are going to figure this out and the show will be better for it.

