Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Is Nick Marsh still around?

There was not all that much surprising about Meredith’s exit on Grey’s Anatomy and yet, there is something about Nick Marsh. We anticipated that he would take off and be with Ellen Pompeo’s character in Boston shortly after her arrival, even if he was not able to get to the airport in time.

Also, remember this: Scott Speedman is only recurring this season as opposed to being a full-fledged series regular. On the virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that he’s going to be taking off from the show at some point. We at least know that he is going to be around for the March 23 episode “Training Day,” and you can see the full synopsis for that right now below:

Addison makes a special appearance at Grey Sloan to welcome Bailey’s new OB/GYN trainees. Maggie’s lung transplant is derailed, and Nick bonds with Lucas — before the day takes a shocking turn.

So what is it that we are going to see for Speedman from start to finish on the show? If we are able to make some big predictions here, it is that the character will probably be around for some span of time, only to then eventually find his way back to Meredith. Or, the two will link up again at the end of the season when Pompeo makes another appearance. We do personally think that she and Nick are going to end up together, mostly because of their chemistry and also just that the characters just make sense together. Meredith does not necessarily need a relationship to be happy, but these two understand each other and we do think eventually, they will have a really happy future. Fingers crossed!

Of course, remember there’s a new episode Thursday, and there’s a lot to come before we even get close to this.

