Grey’s Anatomy season 20 renewal: Will ABC order it soon?

Is ABC actively thinking about a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 renewal already? At the moment, there is certainly some evidence, and we say that knowing that we’re a week removed from Ellen Pompeo departing the show as a full-time series regular on-screen. (Yes, she is still involved as an executive producer and narrator.)

The first thing to remember here about a potential season 20 is that it would have a new showrunner, as we’ve already heard that Krista Vernoff is set to depart. The fact that ABC is looking for a replacement already suggests that they’d like to keep this going, but there is no confirmation.

Do we think they’d like to order another season soon? Absolutely, and the biggest reason why is a potential writers’ strike that could start later this spring. The sooner that they order more episodes, the easier things become when it comes to getting some early scripts prepared. Yet, they won’t order more at the expense of some of the additional information they need behind the scenes right now. Think of it like this — they need to figure out whether or not the ratings are still going to be there without Meredith. Thursday’s episode was the lowest-rated one of the season, but the drop was not so substantial that it is a cause to press the panic button. We’ll get a better sense of that the next few weeks.

There is also one other thing that could influence this choice right now: Does ABC have anything that is going to perform better than Grey’s Anatomy that they could replace it with? That’s where we start to have our doubts. We do think there’s probably at least one more season they get out of this — if they do want to end it, 20 seasons is a nice, milestone number to say goodbye on. We’ll wait and see what happens.

