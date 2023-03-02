Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 9 spoilers: The house party

As you prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 9 to arrive on ABC next week, there’s one thing you should remember. With the show now focusing more on the interns after Ellen Pompeo’s exit (at least for now), there is going to be a slight shift in some of the stories. We no longer have this legendary doctor at the forefront of everything; instead, we’ve got a handful of younger characters just getting their start in the field.

With that in mind, that means there’s the capacity for a lot of mistakes. Some of them could happen with patients; meanwhile, some others could happen in the game of life. The title for this upcoming episode is “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and you can get the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 9 synopsis below with more information all about it:

A ghost from Simone’s past arrives just in time for Mika and Lucas’ epic house party. Jules and Blue watch Maggie risk it all on a special case, while Jo and Link help a woman through a stressful labor.

There could very well be more to this story beyond what we’re finding out here, but there’s certainly one thing that is well-worth noting at the moment — the writers and ABC are likely keeping a few big reveals hidden. We technically still have the majority of the season still to come, so there is a lot that we have to learn about a lot of these characters, both old and new. What’s going to happen with Link and Jo? That’s one key question, whether it be personal or professional.

Just from the fact that so many of these interns are mentioned throughout this synopsis, though, you can probably get a fairly decent idea as to where the focus is going to be in the near future.

Is there any one thing you are most interested in seeing as we move into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other great updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







