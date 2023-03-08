Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15: George, Mary foreshadowing

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15, what could be a pivotal episode for the entire story of the show.

What is the reasoning for that? Well, there are some pretty important things to consider here. Take, for starters, the simple fact that we know what happens to George and Mary Cooper down the road. Sheldon at one point, at least per The Big Bang Theory, walks in on his father with another woman. We know that this was a story written far before we ever got to a prequel, but we don’t imagine the writers now suddenly ignoring established canon. That could be happening at some point — it could take place off-screen, but it is something that still happens.

As we get set for episode 15, those fears are obviously going to be at the forefront based mostly on where things are left off. George and Mary are not currently sleeping in the same bed and if you head over to the link here, you can get another preview all about that. Mary is staying with Meemaw, who accuses her of putting off the problem and not trying to address it right now. In the end, she’s clearly upset to take some of that on, which couldn’t come as much of a surprise.

So while it is possible that we could be seeing something more positive for Sheldon’s parents in this episode, we recognize as well that it could be short-lived. We still realize where this story is going, and there is a certain inevitability to everything right now that we cannot ignore even if we would like to.

Yes, this show is still a comedy … but they have never been afraid to tackle serious stuff before. You can’t be shocked they are doing this again.

What do you think we are going to see on Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15 tomorrow night?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

