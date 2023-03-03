Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15: George, Mary aftermath

As we get into Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15 on CBS next week, it makes sense if you have a certain degree of concern. How can you not? We are entering a particularly painful part of the title character’s life, and that’s where we have to remind ourselves that technically, this is a comedy.

Let’s start with this — at the moment, George and Mary’s marriage is falling apart. There are feelings flying in other directions and we know from The Big Bang Theory that Sheldon walked in on his father with another woman when he was a teenager. It’s up to the show to determine when or even if this is addressed, as it could always take place off-screen. Yet, this is a part of the story that feels somewhat inevitable, just as it does that someday, Sheldon is going to lose his dad. That’s another thing that does hang over what happens down the road.

For now, though, next week’s new episode isn’t necessarily going to focus on Sheldon’s parents. After all, take a look at the Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Teen Angst and a Smart-Boy Walk of Shame” – Sheldon confronts the failure of his database. Also, Georgie and Mandy struggle as new parents and Missy feels forgotten, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 9 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Missy storyline actually feels pretty perfect to where things are in the story right now — given where Sheldon is, and that her brother is now a new parent, it’s easy to imagine that she won’t have any attention. That’s hard when you are so young and your parents are dealing with as much emotional turmoil as they are.

So yea, there’s a lot going on, and that may be the case for the rest of the season.

