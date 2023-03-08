The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 3 air date

After the two-part premiere today on Paramount+, do you want to learn more about The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 3?

First things first, let’s go ahead and note that this installment will be coming on the streaming service next Wednesday. The two-part premiere was setup exactly to get you hooked on the newest spin-off of the show, which is an exciting one on paper. At this point, we think doing a global competition has more merit than an All-Star one, mostly because a lot of people routinely come back for US seasons of the franchise in the first place. Here, you are bringing in more people from all over the globe, and also some from The Challenge USA (which obviously left a lot to be desired when it comes to its ending).

As bad as USA finished up, is it wrong that we’re still rooting for Danny here? The guy’s just so likable. (Also, he and Tori should be really fun to watch, depending on how long this pairing is able to stay together.)

Episode 2 did end off on a cliffhanger-of-sorts, so we do tend to think there’s going to be another elimination pretty early on in episode 3. We’ve already seen one shocking (and off-screen) exit, so who knows what else is going to come?

We should go ahead and note that we’re not really expecting The Challenge: World Championship to completely alter the formula of the show or what we’ll see from here on out and honestly, that’s okay! There is a fundamental reason why this show has been so successful over the years and deviating much from it would honestly feel like a major blunder. What matters the most is that the personalities are compelling, and the producers did a good job of balancing out familiar faces with newcomers from other installments all over the world.

