The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey previews filming

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, there is already a season 2 renewal for The Last of Us at HBO — isn’t that exciting? There is absolutely a lot to look forward to when it comes to the future of the show.

Of course, as those who are familiar with The Last of Us: Part II as a video game know, there’s also some tough stuff to prepare for. You are going to shed some tears, so let’s go ahead and get that out of the way right now.

So while there are going to be some hard parts of season 2 without a doubt, there are also exciting things to come — and Bella Ramsey is just looking forward to being back out there in Canada. Speaking to ComicBook.com recently, here is what the performer had to say:

“I’m really excited. It still feels surreal to me that it’s going to go again … But also, I don’t want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because […] Season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it’s not going to be the same. I just have to go into it being like, ‘This is season two. And I love season one, but this is just going to be different.’ I’m really excited. I just, yeah, want to be back in Canada with Craig Mazin and Pedro [Pascal] for a little bit. It’s going to be really nice.”

It is important to note in advance here that we are still some time away from season 2 even filming, let alone premiering on HBO down the road. It makes sense to start production in the warmer part of the year up north, and we tend to think we are looking towards a late 2024 / early 2025 start for the next batch of episodes.

It is also well-worth wondering, at least for now, if season 2 could be the final one — there is no Part III from the video game series, at least for the time being…

