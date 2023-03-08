Billions season 7 premiere date: How many months away?

Billions season 7 is actively in production, and we do take a lot of joy from the fact the show is coming soon. However, there are still questions as to how soon we are talking. Is there going to be a chance to get some more from the show sooner rather than later?

We do know that we are going to see the Paul Giamatti series back at some point in the coming months … but how many? It may be nice to, at the very least, present a range of what we are thinking at the moment.

Let us go ahead and start things off here with the best-case scenario: You could see season 7 (which will also feature the return of Damian Lewis as Axe) back as early as June, following to conclusion of Yellowjackets season 2. Under this proposal, the show would only be three months away. However, it could also be eight or nine. What if Showtime decides to air the latest season of The Chi first, and not premiere Billions until that show is close to being over? Given that The Chi has been a summer institution for the network for a good while now, there is an easy argument to be made here that this is something that they will look to do without fail. Don’t be surprised if this is exactly what happens.

Either way, waiting between three and six months is far from the worst thing in the world for more of this show. Just remember that with some shows on Netflix, whether it be Squid Game or even Stranger Things, we are still years away from getting them back. All things considered, this really isn’t so bad.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers that the story ends up being worth all of the hype.

