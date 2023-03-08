True Lies season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The billionaire mission

Curious already to learn a thing or two more about True Lies season 1 episode 3 on CBS next week? There are a lot of things to be excited about all across the board, and each part of the story will carry with it its own intrigue.

For the season of this episode, you are going to have a chance to understand more about Henry and Helen as the two go undercover. This new mission is going to come bearing a number of unique challenges, so we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out here — let alone if there are some surprising consequences that said mission faces. For more, just check out the full True Lies season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Separate Pairs” – Henry and Helen go undercover as billionaires when the Omega Sector team gets an opportunity to bring down a weapons dealer. Helen struggles to separate her home and new work life, on the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, March 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+.

We don’t want to get overly hyperbolic here, but we do tend to think that this is going to be one of the most important episodes of the entire series. Typically, viewers will give a show two or three weeks if they are on the fence about committing, and this could be the point where they render a little bit more of a final verdict. You have to hope that you’ve done enough by the end of this episode to have a solid audience for the rest of the season.

After all, the ratings for the premiere could be enough that it could get a season 2 renewal … if they stay at that level the rest of the season. The huge problem we foresee here is that the vast majority of shows under the sun do tend to shed some viewers following the premiere and moving into the rest of the season. We wouldn’t be shocked if something similar happens here.

