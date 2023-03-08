Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: How to fill the void?

At this point, we do tend to think that it is (unfortunately) pretty clear that we are waiting for a while for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 to arrive. We wish that this wasn’t the case, but there’s a pretty well-documented list of reasons why at this point — especially when it comes to the conflicting reports over Kevin Costner’s schedule.

Because we are venturing into this super-strange and uncertain territory, we will gladly take whatever behind-the-scenes video that we can … and that includes some of what we luckily have to share today.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a behind-the-scenes video from the official Yellowstone Twitter account lauding the work of executive producer / director of cinematography Christina Alexandra Voros on International Women’s Day. Within this, you get a better sense of precisely what she does and everything that she contributes to the show — which is pretty darn substantial. Even though Taylor Sheridan is the name that gets the most attention for a show like this, you more than likely know already that he is far from the only person who keeps it going in a day-to-day capacity. It’s also nice to see others pour some praise on her for everything that she does.

Now, we hope that the Paramount Network has a lot of these videos still in the bank. With the current state of things and a lack of production dates, we could be waiting for the final six episodes of season 5 until November. We do think there’s some confidence a schedule will get eventually hammered out, but it is a really hard thing to speculate further about on the outside looking in. We tend to think that there will be at least a few more updates shared before the end of the spring, but it is difficult to get any sort of precise timetable here.

At the very least, getting more behind-the-scenes peeks will help to fill the void to some extent. Fingers crossed, there are even more of these coming down the road.

