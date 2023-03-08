Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere date: March hopes

Now that we are in the month of March, are we inching closer to seeing Our Flag Means Death season 2 at HBO Max? It goes without saying, but we are excited for more! Unfortunately, there is still the reality that we are waiting a good while in order to see it.

Is there a chance that we could get some sort of news on the future before March wraps up? There’s no denying that it would be a wonderful thing to see! However, it’s also a situation where everything still remains unclear.

For the time being, here is what we can say: Filming concluded for the second batch of episodes in December, which does put us in a spot now where we are firmly in wait-and-see mode. There’s a chance that we could get an announcement for a summer premiere this month, but even a summer start date would be up to if the streaming services wants that.

At the moment, the reality remains that HBO Max can be an incredibly hard streaming service to read. This is the same group, after all, who decided to pull a bunch of shows from their service outright without warning. We don’t want to make assumptions as to when they’re going to bring the show back, but it is fair to say that we’re going to get the Rhys Darby pirate series back at some point this season. There’s almost nothing else on TV quite like it, and our hope is that within the months that it’s been away, an opportunity has been given for a lot of other people to catch up. We’ll just have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

We just hope that a premiere date is released a couple of months before the show comes back — after all, it deserves as much of a lead-up to the premiere as possible.

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Our Flag Means Death season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, come back around for other news. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







