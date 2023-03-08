Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal: Will news come in March?

Now that we are in the month, are we on the cusp of getting a Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal at Netflix?

Based on how long most streaming services take in order to renew or cancel most of their shows, we do think it is easy to argue that we are in “crunch time” when it comes to the future of this show. It has been several weeks now since the second season debuted and in the early going, there were reasons to think that a renewal announcement could be imminent. Just look at the early performance on some streaming charts!

However, we’re on the other side of the near-instant binge now, and this is where things start to become murky. How many people are still watching Ginny & Georgia, and is it enough? We bring this up because we’ve seen Netflix cancel some shows before that we thought were pretty popular at the time — take, for example, Warrior Nun. In general, streamers are often unpredictable since they have access to metrics and data that no one else does.

We do know that if this show DOES get canceled for whatever reason, it is going to lead to a lot of infuriated people out there and for some pretty understandable reasons at the end of the day. Just remember for a moment what happened at the end of season 2! When you’ve got a cliffhanger of that magnitude, you should want nothing more than to find a way to bring the show back.

If we do get a renewal this month, that at least opens the door for a possibility that we could see a third season in the first half of 2024. Otherwise, there’s a chance we will be waiting for a little while longer. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best!

Do you think we are going to get some more news when it comes to a Ginny & Georgia season 3 this month?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







