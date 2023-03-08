The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: Likely 2024?

Is it too early to go on any deep-dives when it comes to The Terminal List season 2 and some possible premiere dates? If you feel like the answer to this question is an easy yes, we more than understand.

After all, just go ahead and consider this: We just got a renewal for a second season not that long ago! That effectively means that there won’t be much of a hurry for Prime Video to get the show back on the air, so we’re going to have to practice a certain measure of patience, however hard that may be.

Is it possible that we could still somehow get the drama back later this year? This is without a doubt a fun thing to think about, but the reality is a little more disappointing: That’s not going to happen. There’s just no real path to making it transpire! Just go ahead and think about it like this: It is going to take a long period of time for the next batch of episodes to film and even after we get to that point, there is so much still to do when it comes to editing and post-production. Even when everything IS done, you then are at the mercy of the aforementioned streaming service, who has been known to take their time putting shows out there before. We’ve seen it happen in the past, so why wouldn’t it happen now?

For the time being, we think the most optimistic scenario we could see when it comes to The Terminal List is that we have a chance to see some brand-new episodes at some point within the first half of 2024. That is a pretty broad range, but it almost has to be when you are so far out!

There will be times that we can get more specific … but like we said, patience. It’s required in this situation.

What are you the most excited to see on the subject of The Terminal List season 2 as we move forward?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







