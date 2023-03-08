Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 spoilers: Family dinner surprise

When you see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 on CBS this Friday, you will see some fun at the family dinner table. So what form is it going to come? Think in terms of a rather surprising chef!

While we have seen here and there a few different things served on Sunday evenings (who remembers the gigantic sandwich?), often it is pretty standard fare. We’re not sure any family has gone through salads and dinner rolls quite like the Reagans have. Yet, with none other than Sean in charge, could that be changing?

In a new sneak peek for Friday night’s “Close to Home” (watch here), you will learn that Danny’s son has decided to cook for the whole family, as he has taken on the responsibility as cook for his frat-house in college. It’s funny to see the rest of the family cower in fear and come up with backup plans for what he’s about to serve them. It is actually Frank who is the most supportive, just another reminder that he has a big heart even in the midst of all that stubbornness and bluster.

Also, it’s good for the nice side of Tom Selleck’s character to surface during this particular storyline, given that there are some opportunities to see him deal with conflict elsewhere. Take, for example, what’s going on with him and Jamie, as during this episode, you are going to see him not allowing his son to take an undercover assignment. This causes some problems with Jamie’s boss, who thinks that he is being shielded from the line of duty because of who his father is. Frank insists that this is not the case, but we’re not sure how much that helps him in this situation.

Do we think there will be a solution to this problem at some point? Sure, but it’s hard to say just what that will look like.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to what lies ahead from here…

Is there anything that you are most excited to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







