House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Later filming start?

We know that House of the Dragon season 2 is going to start filming in the relatively near future … but is it still later than expected? Well, it does seem as though this is something that we’re going to have to examine a little bit further now thanks to some comments from Matt Smith.

While making a recent appearance at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi (per Reddit), the actor behind Daemon Targeryan revealed that he had just received the scripts for the upcoming season, and noted that he could be starting up production in April.

If you had read some of our previous reports, it appeared previously that the show was getting set for a March production date. Has that changed, or are different people starting up at separate times? There is a lot that is ambiguous and at the moment, we would say that is an intentional thing. After all, HBO is one of those networks that likes to keep things under wraps as much as they can.

As for what this could end up meaning when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere, the simple answer is not that much. We’ve already heard HBO suggest that a summer 2024 premiere is what we’re going to most likely see down the road, and there is no reason to think that the network is going to move off that target right now. It still gives them a lot of time to film and edit the upcoming episodes, so the filming timeline (or at least a slight change in it) should not impact things all that much.

So could this change in the event that filming gets delayed to some substantial degree? Sure, but we don’t want to think that way at the moment. There’s no real reason to do so!

What are you most excited to see on House of the Dragon season 2 down the road?

