YOU season 5 renewal, premiere date hopes at Netflix

As we preparing to say goodbye to YOU season 4 on Netflix, why not take a few minutes in order to look towards season 5?

It goes without saying that there is a lot to potentially look forward to with this show long-term, but so much will depend on a renewal! At the moment, nothing is 100% official in regards to that, even if we remain hopeful. Remember that the Penn Badgley series has been one of Netflix’s most-popular shows of 2023 so far, and we have yet to get a sense throughout its promotion that it was the plan for this to be the end. We do tend to think in general that we are building towards something more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Of course, if you have followed the way that this streaming service operates, then you know already that they are not one to rush this process along. They never do! They could take a few weeks (or even a couple of months) to figure out what they want for the future of the show and go from there. Given that most Netflix shows don’t run for an incredibly long period of time, it is conceivable that YOU season 5 ends up being the final one, provided that it’s ordered.

If we do get more, we do think we’ll be waiting a good while in order to see it. How long? Think in terms of mid-2024, at the earliest. We’ve seen already a pattern of YOU taking a little bit over a year to produce a new season, with some of that being due to them putting so many episodes on the air at the same time. A launch next summer would help to tide Netflix subscribers over to some of their other big launches, whether it be Squid Game or the long-awaited return of Stranger Things.

Do you think we could be getting a YOU season 5 over at Netflix, and when do you think it could premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







