Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Does Netflix have a plan?

Even though Cobra Kai season 6 is still a good ways off from premiering at Netflix, one thing does still feel clear. Netflix has, in some shape or form, had conversations about the show already. They know what they are looking to get out of it.

One of the most important things for the streaming service as a whole right now is patience — or, to be specific, allowing the entire team the time necessary to come up with some awesome stuff for down the road. Let’s just put it this way — if you are Netflix, you don’t want to rush this along! You have every reason in the world to allow the producers to take their time!

After all, consider this: If you want to ensure that viewers continue to watch this show long after it’s over, you benefit greatly from continuing to have people watch long after it ends. The best way for that to happen is to have a great ending that spreads positive word-of-mouth. A rushed ending can derail the future re-watchability of a show like this, but also close the door on possible spin-offs or other things that have to do with the franchise.

In a strange way, you can argue that the decline in quality with the Karate Kid films is what derailed the franchise for such a long time. You had to wait long enough to the point where there was some real nostalgia for the brand to reintroduce Cobra Kai as a series. You don’t want something like this to happen again!

It is for this reason that Netflix, more than likely, is fine allowing the final season of this show to start up at some point early next year — if it comes at the end of 2023, we’ll consider it a pleasant surprise. There is just no real reason to think we are getting that for the time being.

Related – Go ahead and get some more of our Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date hopes for the month of March

When do you think we are going to have a chance to see Cobra Kai season 6 arrive on Netflix down the road?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







