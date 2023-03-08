The Conners season 5 episode 18 spoilers: A road trip

Next week, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Conners season 5 episode 18 over on ABC — so what can we say about it?

First things first, a good bit of this episode is going to be spent on the road — and why wouldn’t you want that? We’re down for any storyline that is going to isolate new characters and throw some new challenges in their direction — and in this case, it is going to be Dan and Jackie. You have to imagine that there’s going to be a lot of comedy built into this story, but a few serious / relatable moments at the same time. Hasn’t this show always excelled at giving you a little bit of everything? We tend to think so!

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the full The Conners season 5 episode 18 synopsis with other details on what lies ahead:

Dan and Jackie take a road trip to a hardware wholesaler in Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Darlene heads out of town and leaves behind a plethora of to-do notes for Becky and Ben.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is this going to be the last episode before we get to a hiatus? For now, it does appear that way and for a pretty understandable reason: There are only so many episodes left in this season as a whole! Somehow, the folks at ABC have to sustain this show until we get all the way over to May, and that means making us sit around and be patient for a little while … even if it is hard.

The extremely hard part, at least for now, is not being aware as to whether or not there’s going to be another season down the road. While we are optimistic, especially with The Goldbergs coming to a close, we do think we’ve watched enough television over the years to realize that nothing is altogether a sure thing.

What do you most want to see when we get around The Conners season 5 episode 18 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







