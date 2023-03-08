Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 16 details

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We’re sure there are reasons to be excited for the next several episodes of the medical drama … but some patience may still be required here across the board.

The first thing that we should really do right now is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new Chicago Med on the air tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until we get around to Wednesday, March 22 to get a better sense of what lies ahead. There’s no doubt that this is painful, but we’ve also come to expect a break at around this time for all of One Chicago.

What is the reason for that? Well, it goes a little something like this: NBC wants to save a lot of the big episodes, in particular when it comes to the home stretch of the season, for sweeps. The consequence of this, of course, is that we have to work our way through some frustrating time off. The next new episode of Med carries with it the title of “What You See Isn’t Always What You Get,” and you can check out the synopsis for that right now below:

03/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Nellie struggle to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder. CFD and Med staff work to free a paranoid father trapped in the MRI suite. Kai gets an ego check. TV-14

Is this going to be a crossover? We wouldn’t necessarily go so far as to say it’s a full-fledged thing, but there could be a couple of characters coming over from elsewhere. It’s been a long time since we’ve had all three of these shows coming together and while we’d love for it to happen again, there’s no guarantee it will this year.

