Daredevil: Born Again season 1 premiere date talk: Punisher news!

Just in case you were not excited enough already to see Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ down the road, let’s give you another reason.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, you are going to have a chance to see Jon Bernthal reprise his role as Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher on this upcoming batch of episodes. This is, of course, a part he first originated back in the Netflix – Marvel universe alongside Charlie Cox, and it’s nice to get confirmation that another big name is going to be back. (We also know that Vincent D’Onofrio is going to continue to play Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin.)

Given that this show is being set to run for a whopping 18 episodes, we tend to think there’s room for a lot of familiar faces to turn up in some form. We certainly are hoping that there is a chance to see a little bit more of Jessica Jones or Luke Cage, given the popularity of those two shows back in the day; yet, that decision will come down to what Disney+ and the producers want to do here.

For those wondering about some bad news, we can go ahead and note this: The site also reports that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson on the original series, are not coming back for more. It remains unclear if those parts will be written our or simply recast. While this part of things is upsetting, we also can’t say that we’re shocked. Odds are, the streaming service does want this to feel like its own show, and not just a recreation of everything that happened on Netflix in the past.

As for a premiere date…

It does seem as though Disney+ is angling for a spring 2024 start, so we’ll just have to wait and see if that sticks.

What do you think about Jon Bernthal bringing The Punisher over to Daredevil: Born Again when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

