Yellowjackets season 2: Visit a ‘camp’ before the premiere!

With the premiere of Yellowjackets season 2 coming later this month to Showtime, you can’t be shocked that the network is getting a little creative with some of their promotional plans.

Hence, the network having a little bit of fun at SXSW in Austin this weekend? Want to know a little bit more?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

In a new post on Twitter today, Showtime revealed that they are readying Camp Yellowjackets, where everyone can have a little bit of fun(?) leading up to the show’s big return. It is happening at the festival on March 11 and March 12 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 in the evening. You can get some more info by clicking on the tweet, but we’re sure that there will be some promotional goodies shared over the course of it.

For those who aren’t altogether familiar, SXSW has become a little bit more of a hotbed for promotion for a number of shows over the past several years, almost becoming its own version of what San Diego Comic-Con is in the summer. There are a lot of opportunities here to create some buzz (pun intended), not that we tend to think that Yellowjackets really need it. When you think about the strength of the first season and the overall quality of the writing, we do tend to think that there’s a good chance that it is going to set some viewership records. Given that it already has a season 3 renewal, that’s one less thing that you have to worry about there.

Instead, go ahead and worry about the fate of some of your favorite characters … there are plenty of reasons to be concerned just on the basis of that alone right now.

Related – Want to catch up on what happened in Yellowjackets season 1, courtesy of a new video

What are you the most amped-up to see unfold over the course of Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







