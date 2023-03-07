Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Last week of filming?

Just how close are we to a Bridgerton season 3 milestone over at Netflix? Let’s go ahead and say this: The last week of filming could be here!

There is currently some chatter on social media right now that the hit show is in the final week of filming and on the basis of that alone, of course we’re excited! It’s hard not to when filming has been going on since the summer.

Once production is officially wrapped (regardless of if it is this week or some point soon after) we will of course let you know, and that marks the show officially inching towards the next big part of the process. That means editing, implementing the score, and everything else to get the series ready to air. This is a months-long process, so you are going to have to be rather patient in order for us to get from point A to point B.

Also, even when post-production is done, you have to be prepared for the remaining episodes to sit on a shelf for at least a decent stretch of time. There is no firm premiere date as of yet for season 3 and there probably won’t be for months. Netflix already has the Queen Charlotte prequel series set for early May, and we tend to think that there’s going to be a gap of at least four or five months, if not longer, between that and season 3 premiering. Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if we are going to be waiting until Christmas.

Amidst the long wait, can we at least get some more teases? Personally we’d love that, especially on the subject of Penelope and Colin — they are seemingly the central characters of the story to come!

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3, no matter when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

