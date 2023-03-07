Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: A countdown

Are you excited at the moment to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu at some point down the road? We do think that the hit comedy is going to be back later this year, and it is largely a matter of months away.

With that being said, just how many months are we talking about here? We do think there’s a reason for a larger conversation to happen on this very subject.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and offer a reminder that we are at least three and a half months away from the show coming back, if not longer. When you remember that season 3 started filming a tiny bit later than season 2 did, that means that we’re probably looking at July or August … unless of course Hulu really finds a way to speed up post-production. (The show is currently filming.)

Do we still think that the streamer is going to push for a launch in the summer? We tend to think so for a multitude of reasons, starting with the fact that there is such a gap in the market then and a real desire for a show that generates discussion. We also think that viewers are still discovering it for the first time! It’s almost funny that despite having three big stars in Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the show didn’t necessarily make an enormous splash immediately. We think it has built up more and more over time, allowing it to be in the really great spot that it is today.

Now, as we await the premiere date announcement (which we hope will come in the spring), let’s just cross our fingers for more reveals here and there.

How many months away are you from seeing Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu?

