How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 8: ‘Rewardishment’

Are you preparing for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 8 on Hulu next week? There’s a lot to be excited about here!

First and foremost, let’s talk here about the title of “rewardishment.” What is that? Well, it’s really one of those sitcom ideas where you make up a word and allow it to be a pop-culture sensation over time. The original How I Met Your Mother did things similar to this. Take, for example, slap bets … though that is really two words. This episode will be fun, and in the end, also a chance to learn a little bit more about some of these characters’ pasts.

Below, you can check the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 8 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

Jesse and Sid introduce the gang to an old college ritual. They all spend the next 48 hours attempting to complete various tasks in order to achieve a group “rewardishment.”

We know that this is a twenty-episode season and that does give the show a little bit more room in order to work. Yet, we’re also well-aware of the fact right now that we are getting into a point where the show may need to address some larger questions. Take, for example, whether or not we’re going to be seeing more of Neil Patrick Harris in the near future. All we can say for certain on that subject is that he’s turning up at a particularly low point in Sophie’s life. We may not be there as of yet, but it’s something that could be happening within the relatively near future.

Also, are we going to get some more clues on the Father soon? You can argue that there was a big clue tonight that he is not Jesse, given that Jesse is not a big fan of Valentine’s Day at all.

