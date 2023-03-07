Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Is it 100% July?

At this point, we like to think that we are around four months away from the Virgin River season 5 premiere over at Netflix — and in the end, that feels reasonable! The best indicator of the future is often the past, and there is very little reason at this point to think that the streaming service will do anything different. Why would they want to?

The first thing that we should note is that technically, there is still no confirmation that the Alexandra Breckenridge series will be back in July. However, the actress herself has suggested that this is the most likely month, and we tend to think that if the streaming service is planning something different, we are going to hear about it soon. The reasons for a July start are too obvious to ignore right now!

Obviously, there is value in consistency. How many other shows does Netflix really have where you can sit back and imagine them coming back at the same time of year no matter what? It feels like a rarity and with that, something to be appreciated greatly. Thanks to the filming timeline for Virgin River, episodes were done so long ago that it makes it so much easier for the producers to ensure that they will be ready in plenty of time.

Meanwhile, there is also another angle that Netflix is likely considering when it comes to bringing the show back: The release schedule overall. Think of it like this — they could very well have the final episodes of Manifest in June. Meanwhile, The Witcher could return in August or September. What better way to fill the gap than another huge hit? This allows them to have big stuff all summer, which they could benefit from in a year without Stranger Things or Squid Game.

If we do get a July premiere date, we should hear by mid-May. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

