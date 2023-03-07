Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC with season 5 episode 18?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? If you are ready to check out season 5 episode 18, you are far from alone in that! The network has done a great job as of late of working to give everyone a really nice run of episodes. It is for that very reason that you would want to see that momentum keep going.

As for whether or not that’s actually going to happen tonight … well, this is where we come bearing some bad news. There is no new episode on the air tonight and unfortunately, there won’t be one the following week, either. Almost as a consequence of us getting so many episodes so far this year, we have to be patient to get a little bit more into the home stretch.

At the time of this writing, ABC is still keeping the cards close to the vest when it comes to the next new episode of the Nathan Fillion series, save for saying that the title for it is “Double Trouble.” Does this mean that we’re going to be seeing some characters pair up — or, we’re going to have a dangerous duo that they are going to have to take down? At the moment, we do tend to think that all of these possibilities are on the board and it is something that could be exciting to see play out.

In general, though, we’re just excited to see how the rest of the season builds, especially when it comes to a finale and possible season 6. It may sound somewhat crazy that there is no official renewal yet for The Rookie, but we do still think that it’s coming. ABC may just be waiting to get some more data — or, they could be negotiating for this show alongside the spin-off The Rookie: Feds.

No matter what is deciding at ABC, we do think all options are on the table — and we’re looking forward to seeing what happens from here!

