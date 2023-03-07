Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC, season 1 episode 18?

Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC? If you are excited to dive further into the world of the spin-off, we more than understand! Unfortunately, that does not mean you will have a chance to do so over the next couple of hours.

Without further ado, this is where we should go ahead and share some of the bad news: There is no installment of The Rookie: Feds tonight. After getting a pretty solid run for most of the calendar year so far, we are left waiting until Tuesday, March 21 to see what is next. The first episode back is titled “Seeing Red,” which is always going to remind us of the animated film at this point.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full season 1 episode 18 synopsis for some other updates:

After a group of robbers steal a diplomatic pouch, Naomi and the Feds work to prevent an international counterfeit scandal. While Garza reconnects with an old friend, Brendon’s sponsor relapses, and he rethinks his relationship with Antoinette.

Just from reading that alone you can tell there’s a lot of big stuff coming, and we’re sure that this will also include something big for Simone — even if she’s not mentioned in anything that we said above. This season likely has a few more twists ahead, and we mostly have to wait and see if we’re building our way towards a season 2 renewal or not. At the moment, we’re not sure that anything is 100% clear, but we tend to think that in theory, ABC would like it since they’ve invested so much in this universe. It may come down to the DVR / streaming numbers at the end of the day.

Of course, it could also help a little bit if there is another crossover or two; time will tell on that.

What are you most excited to see on The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 when we get around to it airing?

