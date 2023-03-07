SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: The most likely months

It’s a relief to know at this point that a SEAL Team season 7 is absolutely coming to Paramount+ down the road. Yet, can you blame us for having more questions? There are some other things we’d like to know, with the biggest one being the following: When is the show actually coming back?

As we’ve stated in the past, there isn’t that much of a reason to think that the streaming service is planning anything altogether different from what we’ve seen in the past, and that means the most likely situation here is that David Boreanaz and company will most likely be back either in late summer or early fall. To be specific, there are three different months we can isolate in August, September, and October.

We do recognize that there are a lot of streaming services out there that are working on some level to modify how they release shows, let alone when they put them out. Luckily, SEAL Team is on a service in Paramount+ that likes to be pretty consistent. We do not think they are going to shake things up too much when it comes to when you see new episodes.

The only thing that could cause season 7 to premiere at a different time is in the event production starters later, so fingers crossed we don’t see that happen! We are hoping obviously for the premiere to directly address the future of Bravo Team and from there, we can see whatever missions are ahead for Jason and the rest of the crew. We expect a lot of ambitious storytelling, and we certainly wouldn’t mind getting a chance to see them film somewhere else like we saw with season 6 in Jordan.

When will a date be announced?

We’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for an announcement mid-summer, so we’ll have to cross our fingers and hope that happens!

What are you the most likely to see when it comes to the SEAL Team season 7 premiere?

