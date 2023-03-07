9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Control Freaks’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more all about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 8 right now? You are going to see more in just seven days, and “Control Freaks” is really going to run the gamut when it comes to content.

From a comedic standpoint, one of the best parts of this episode could just be watching Owen try to become a control-freak while he helps to plan TK and Carlos’ wedding — which seems to be in a really good spot right now after all of the drama earlier on in the season. Then, we’ve also got some of the standard rescues you expect from a show like this and, beyond all of that, a chance to check in on Marjan! We know that she may not be back at the 126 for a while, but that’s not stopping her from being a part of this show!

If you do want a few more updates, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

The 126 must rescue a father/son involved in drivers ed lesson gone haywire, then encounter a self-help guru who has lost his self-control. Meanwhile, Owen turns into a “Dadzilla” in helping plan T.K. and Carlos’ wedding, and Marjan is suspicious when she meets a couple on her road trip in the all-new “Control Freaks” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, March 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-409) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We’re around the midway point of this season at this point, and there is one inevitable question that comes along with that: What are we going to be building towards? We know that there will be some surprises, but we just have to see what a number of these look like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

