Yellowjackets season 2: What is Florence Welch’s involvement?

Just in case you needed something else to be excited about when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, why not bring in Florence Welch?

If you head over to the Florence + the Machine singer’s Twitter, you can see a fun video of her sporting a letter jacket while a cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” plays in the background. Is this something she contributed to the upcoming season, premiering on the Showtime app come March 24? That feels likely at the moment, and we’d personally love it if she did even more beyond that.

In general, this whole video serves as a reminder of one of the big things that Showtime is courting in their promotion of this show more so than anything else: Nostalgia. It is the music, the fashion, and the whole vibe that stands out in the past portion of the story, which is almost certainly going to get even more chaotic as we move into the next batch of episodes. Just think about what has been teased so far! The soccer team is now heading fully into the winter after it began at the end of season 1, and we’ve already seen Jackie freeze to death outside the cabin. There is potential for so much drama, and of course the sort of horrible stuff that could come courtesy of the Antler Queen.

As for what’s happening in the present, the biggest selling point of the new season HAS to be the opportunity to see more of the older versions of Lottie and Van. Both of them have now been cast, and it is a chance to expand the present-day universe in a big way moving forward!

