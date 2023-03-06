And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we are in the month, it’s obviously clear that we are getting closer to And Just Like That season 2 airing on HBO Max. The question, of course, is just how close are talking. Are we inching close to a premiere date announcement?

We would go ahead and consider this article to be a case of good and bad news. So where do we start? We suppose that the good news is that we are going to be getting something more on the future of the hit show before too long — there has been conversation out there about a summer premiere date for quite some time. If that happens, we should be getting a little bit more info on it at some point in the next couple of months. March may, at the end of the day, still be a little bit too early. We’d love to get something more on it before too long, but a certain amount of patience is going to need to be required here.

As for what lies ahead in the new season, we tend to think that the producers are going to work in order to pay off what was established at the end of season 1, especially with Miranda. Meanwhile, it has been reported already that John Corbett will back for at least some stretch of time as Aidan.

Are there going to be surprises throughout? We tend to think so, mostly because this show / its surrounding universe has always been about that. In some way, it’s tried to be a reflection of life, which has long been full of surprises. Some of them are good, whereas others end up being the sort that send shockwaves through the rest of your life.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

