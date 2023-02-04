And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: February hopes

What could we hope to learn about And Just Like That season 2 over the course of February? Or, to be specific, should we expect anything at all?

If there is one way we really should start off this piece, it’s by noting that as much as we’d love the series to return to HBO Max this winter, that is frankly not happening. Early indications are that Carrie and company will be back in the summer, and most of the recent updates that we’ve seen have related to filming going on in the Big Apple. There are still likely months of post-production between where we are now and the show coming back, and that makes a premiere date announcement this month fairly unlikely.

Is there a big prediction we could make when it comes to that? As of right now, we’ll keep it fairly simple and say that we’d love to know something more when it comes to a premiere date in the spring. That gives the streaming service time to promote it, and we certainly hope that they do. With all of the instability surrounding them the past several months, we don’t tend to think that any show is anywhere near as safe as we thought they were previously.

To go along with a premiere date reveal, that’s also where we tend to think that a first-look teaser could emerge with a good sense of the story to come. There is so much we know to be excited about already when it comes to this season, especially when it comes to the return as John Corbett as Aidan. The real shame is that it’s been so long already since season 1, and there is still so long to go.

For now, let’s cross our fingers and hope that this season really captures the soul of what we got during the original Sex and the City so many years before.

What are you hoping to learn when it comes to And Just Like That season 2 over the course of February?

