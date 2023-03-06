Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Will it impact spin-off?

In a lot of ways it goes without saying, but there is a lot to be excited about with Yellowstone season 5 episode 9. There are so many stories that need to be resolved! There is a life-or-death battle going on between members of John’s own family!

As intriguing as a lot of this may be, though, we also can’t sit here and pretend as though we have all the answers here, either, about when it is going to air. One thing we do know is that there is a pretty dramatic ripple effect with this show’s future and others that are under the umbrella. We mean this in general when it comes to the 6666 spin-off show that there has been some discussion about for a good while now.

We should note that when it comes to prequels like 1923, the reported scheduling concerns with Kevin Costner and Yellowstone have no real impact — it will move forward precisely as it has been planned. The larger issues come around here with a show like 6666 that is set in the present, and we have already seen a foundation laid for it on the flagship. Odds are, it is being pushed back to some degree just because there’s not enough setup for it yet, and we don’t foresee it airing until at least season 5 is done. There is not even a full cast as of yet! It is safe to assume that Jimmy and Emily may be a part of it, but they are not the full part.

If you’ve been reading for a good while now, you are probably familiar already with our theory that Matthew McConaughey has been brought in to potentially be the lead for a 6666 show, depending on what happens with Yellowstone itself. The True Detective alum is a native Texan, and we tend to think he would love to be on a show set in Texas. We just have to see how things shake out at the end of the day!

