Wednesday season 2 premiere date: The most likely months

As many of you know at this point, a Wednesday season 2 is coming to Netflix down the road and with that, there’s a lot to be excited for! The new batch of episodes will expand on the life of Jenna Ortega’s title character, and also give us a glimpse into a few other people, as well.

Without further ado here, let’s just start off with a reminder that we are, more than likely, still months away from filming. That does inform when the show is coming back, and also the months that we consider most likely for its return. It’s pretty darn clear at the moment that we are not going to get the show back this year, which we hoped for once upon a time. It may also be hard to see it within the first few months of 2024, even if production is done by then. After all, the team needs time in order to edit everything together.

So realistically, what are the most likely months for the show to come back? There are a few different ones to think about here, but we’d say a few stand out above the pack. April would be the best-case scenario, but the only way that may be possible is in the event that the show ends up giving us two separate batches of episodes similar to what YOU did on this past season. May and June 2024 could be more realistic for the full season, at least if post-production can be done at around that point.

We do think spring / summer is in general when Netflix is going to need the most programming, largely due to late 2024 having (most likely) the second season of Squid Game. It is also possible in theory that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things could start airing either at the end of this year or in early 2025.

Even if Wednesday season 2 does air later than what we’ve estimated here, that’s okay — or, at least it is if they clue us in ahead of time! We just don’t want to be in the dark on it!

Related – Check out some more news right now when it comes to Wednesday and what lies ahead

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Wednesday season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more great updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







