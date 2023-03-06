NCIS: Los Angeles series finale delayed; see new air date

We may not love to think of the fact that the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale is coming down the road, but it’s also hard to ignore. It is inevitable. All things must end, and we have to prepare to say goodbye to both these characters and this overall world.

So when are we going to have a chance to see it? Well, let’s just say that the final chapter is going to be coming a little bit later than was first reported.

According to a report coming in now from Parade, the finale is now set to happen on Sunday, May 21, and it is now going to be a two-hour event. Given that we heard previously that we were going to get a two-part finale, it makes sense to air the story in such a way.

As you would expect, the cast and crew are keeping some things under wraps for the time being. Yet, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had the following to say about a potential Callen – Anna wedding:

“That’s quite possible … There are a few surprises. We try to put everyone in a really good place and Callen and Anna are two of them. Part of what happens in the finale is Callen getting to a point of contentment and I think that’s why he’s asked Anna to marry him. He’s gotten to a point where he’s much more present and looking to the future, where for 14 seasons, we’ve seen him trying to learn about his past and figure it out. I think he’s in a good place. They both are.”

In general, we don’t think that Gemmill or the rest of the writers are out to devastate you in the finale or turn you into a sobbing mess. We’ve had some recent finales end on a happy note already, just in case this is the end of the show. We’ll likely see something similar here.

