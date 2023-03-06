Andor season 2 premiere date: When will it air?

Even though we are waiting for a good while to see Andor season 2 premiere on Disney+, there is still conversation about it. Why? Well, a lot is due to the premiere of The Mandalorian season 3 last week.

What we think Andor did when it premiered last year was really raise the bar for all Star Wars related stories. That means the pressure is on the Pedro Pascal series to deliver, even though we think it’s going to deliver in a totally different way than what we saw from Cassian’s story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — videos are coming on The Mandalorian!

As we prepare for season 2 to premiere, there is one message that is very-much out there: This is the final batch of episodes. What you see in the next 12 episodes will bring you to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and we’re sure there are going to be some exciting moments throughout.

One thing that is interesting is that Diego Luna is actually thrilled knowing that season 2 is the end! Speaking in a new interview with Variety, he had the following to say about approaching the series knowing when the series finale would be:

“It was really nice to approach a series knowing there’s an ending. It doesn’t happen! The new conversation on set with streaming is people talking about the possible future. Like, ‘Well, there might be a second season or a third season.’ This thing of leaving everything open I think is bringing anxiety to actors that needs to be treated. We’re all thinking about something that we can’t know.”

It is a nice thought going into a job and knowing when it ends, but that’s also an ideal. It’s not that different with a lot of other industries, where work can often end at any given time.

When are you going to see new episodes?

Think fall 2024 — there is a lot of filming still to do, and that’s without thinking of post-production. Our feeling here is that the show will be over before January 2025, and that it will air in a relatively similar way to what we saw during season 1.

What are you most excited to check out when it comes to Andor season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







