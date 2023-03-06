Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: When will filming wrap?

For everyone out there who is excited for Mayans MC season 5 to arrive on FX, it’s worth noting that production impacts when you will see it. We’d love to have the JD Pardo series back tomorrow, but filming is still going on! That means that we are still months away from having it back.

If you have seen some of our past reports on the subject, we tend to think that the most-likely premiere date now for the series is May. We don’t think that the network wants to shift things too far from what we’ve seen in the past couple of years, but they also want producers to have plenty of time to make sure the series has a proper end. Creating the right final season for any show can be a near-impossible task, mostly because you know going in that you will not be able to please everyone.

In a recent post on Twitter, Pardo confirmed that there are two more months to go in regards to production. That means that more than likely, we’ll see things wrap up at the end of April or early May. Since Mayans MC is not one of those shows that airs all its episodes at once, the first few episodes of season 5 can air while the latter ones are being wrapped up in post-production.

If May is when we get the premiere, what does that mean for a trailer? While not everything is confirmed at the moment, we’ll go ahead and say that we feel like this will be released at least a few weeks before the show comes back. Do we think that it’s going to give away the fiery cliffhanger from season 4? Probably not; we’ll probably have to wait until the premiere, if not longer, to learn the truth about the warehouse.

No matter when the show comes back, just get set for a chaotic home stretch of episodes. Could characters die? Well, we would be more surprised if they didn’t…

Related – Get some more news on Mayans MC now, including our expectations for the month of March

When do you think we are actually going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







