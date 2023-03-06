The Voice season 23 video: See NOIVAS’ epic blind audition

Are you ready to see The Voice season 23 premiere on NBC tonight? To help with that, we have a new sneak peek featuring NOIVAS. This is a talented, soulful singer who manages to get all four of the coaches to turn around! However, newcomer Chance the Rapper also goes ahead and blocks Blake Shelton in the process.

(As so many of you probably know, this is Blake’s final season on the show, and it’s been mentioned a lot throughout the promotion for it. Go ahead and prepare for a LOT of commentary on the subject throughout the blind auditions.)

If NOIVAS’ real name of Savion Wright does sound familiar, it’s because he has some singing-show history on American Idol in the past. Personally, we don’t really mind when someone comes onto this show with experience elsewhere — it means that they have a better understanding of the process! Also, let’s face it — there are very few “undiscovered” talents out there anymore. He has a great audition set to “A Change is Gonna Come” (watch here) and he’s going to need to make a pretty difficult decision.

So who should NOIVAS choose? Based on his commentary alone, it does feel like Chance is his favorite — he’s been inspired by him in the past, and he could see him as a fantastic collaborator moving forward. However, Kelly Clarkson does have a lot of experience on the show already, and you can say that Niall Horan, through his days on One Direction, knows what it means to be a superstar all over the world in a really unique way.

While musical similarities do always matter in a situation like this, we do think that there are some other factors that also need to be considered. Take, for example, who you best mesh with on a personal level.

How do you think NOIVAS is going to do on The Voice season 23?

Beyond just that, who do you think he is going to pick? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







