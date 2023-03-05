The Flight Attendant season 3: Is there hope for renewal soon?

Is there any chance at all that we could get some news on The Flight Attendant season 3 in the relatively near future? Suffice it to say, the demand is going to be there. The first two seasons of the Kaley Cuoco series were endlessly entertaining, and while HBO Max has had its fair share of ups and downs over the past 15 months, this has to be considered one of their bigger success stories.

However, even in spite of its strong performance, we don’t get the sense that anyone is in a hurry to rush anything along. At one point, it seemed like Cuoco doubted that she would come back and play the role of Cassie again — which, honestly, we’d understand. When you consider everything that she did in season 2, we can’t begin to imagine how exhausting that was! with that being said, there has since been reports that the producers are at least thinking about ways to continue the story.

So where do things stand right now? Well, nothing appears imminent. It has been more than six months since the last major report out there on the show’s future, and it is also worth reporting that Cuoco is currently pregnant. If there was to be more of The Flight Attendant down the road, we’re talking about something that would premiere in late 2024 or 2025 — it’s hard to imagine anything before that, and that’s provided that there is a good story in place. It’s also possible that we’ve already seen the end of the show.

If there is one great thing about this story in general, though, it’s that you could realistically pick it up at any time. It’s not one that has to come back immediately for a specific story reason and honestly, Cassie could use some time to breathe after all she’s gone through.

Rest assured, we’ll keep our eyes peeled in case anything does surface…

