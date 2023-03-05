The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we are into the month of March, what can we hope for with The Terminal List season 2? We don’t think it’s a shock that we’d be eager to want more on the Chris Pratt series, especially since Prime Video seems to have a lot of faith in it.

After all, go ahead and consider this: The show has already been renewed for a season 2, and there is potentially a Taylor Kitsch prequel on the way, as well. Unfortunately, the downside is that this news was only just confirmed last month. That basically means that we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to get a lot of specific news about the future. The information that we get during the month of March is probably going to be minimal at best.

If you are hoping to actually see the show back this year, we’d actually say to go ahead and temper some expectations for that already. Prime Video has shown over the years that they are fine keeping people waiting anywhere from 18-24 months for a new season. Heck, they made people wait even longer for the most-recent Jack Ryan season! The fact that there is more of the John Krasinski show likely coming this year, plus presumably more of some other action-heavy shows, does give them more leeway when it comes to The Terminal List.

Just don’t take the long break, or the lack of potential news this month, as some sort of sign that the network is refusing to give this series ample attention. There will be some more opportunities for that to happen down the road, and we certainly think that they will take advantage of Pratt’s presence as a big-name star.

At the very least, we’d hope that there will be a chance to see a season 2 next spring. Time will tell!

