The Mandalorian season 3: Show EP discusses Grogu talking

Is there a chance that we could be seeing Grogu communicate at some point on The Mandalorian season 3; or, to be specific, talk? We know that this is something that Yoda did famously throughout many of the feature films, but we’ve yet to see it here.

Is it fair to assume that it will happen over the course of this season? It would absolutely be a big reveal — personally, we could see it as something that happens around the finale. Yet, there is no guarantee that we’re going to ever see it transpire.

For now, here is some of what executive producer Dave Filoni had to say when asked about it by Entertainment Tonight:

“That’s a good question … I would suppose fairly young. I mean, we don’t know that he’s not talking in his own way. Obviously he could communicate with Ahsoka, or she could at least [in the past] divine from him some type of communication.”

We do wonder if one of the big question marks here is whether or not Grogu talking would somehow diminish what makes the character so popular — some of the mystery. Also, the cuteness. We don’t tend to think so at this point, mostly because the whole purpose of any television show is that you want to see characters evolve. If things are just stagnant from start to finish, is there any real evolution there? This is absolutely a fair thing for us all to collectively think about.

Remember that we do still have a long time to go with this show, as season 3 episode 2 is going to be coming onto Disney+ this Wednesday. We’ll just have to wait and see what lies ahead for Grogu at around that point.

When do you think we are going to be seeing Grogu talk over the course of The Mandalorian?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

