Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The right announcement

With every passing day, we know that we’re a little bit closer to Virgin River season 5 arriving on Netflix. Also, we get a little more curious … but about what?

Well, the answer to that question is simple: We remain very much eager to learn how the streaming service is going to announce said date.

We know that it could be easy for them to make a pretty conventional announcement about the future of the show, and they choose to do just that. After all, it is easy for them to just come out and proclaim that the show is returning with a generic press release, but we hope that they do something more.

Could we get a premiere announcement during a specific fan event — or, could they announce a renewal in such a way? We wouldn’t be shocked. In general, we wouldn’t be shocked if the streamer goes a little bigger with all of their Virgin River announcements this year. They have to be aware at this point that this show has quietly become one of the biggest products that they have, especially proportional to how much it actually costs them to make. This is not a show with a Stranger Things sort of budget and yet, it draws pretty solid numbers for them week in and week out.

One of the things that we hope to see Netflix do here is really celebrate the show on the same level as Outer Banks, which is a big hit that also has a devoted audience — it would do Virgin River a lot of good, and build up enthusiasm if they turn the date announcement into some sort of event.

No matter what the streamer does, we do expect season 5 to premiere once again in July — and we could get a formal date announcement in either April or May. Fingers crossed!

