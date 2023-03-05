Barry season 4 premiere date: March expectations at HBO

Now that we are into the month of March, is there reason to be optimistic about some Barry season 4 premiere date news? At present, there’s reason to think so!

For those who haven’t been in the loop on the Bill Hader – HBO comedy, here is some of what we can tell you right now. First and foremost, filming has been done for a little while now, so everyone is mostly involved in the post-production portion of things. Meanwhile, some time ago network head Casey Bloys suggested that the expectation was for season 4 to launch during the 2023 eligibility window, which means anytime prior to June 1.

If you are to read between the lines a little bit here, it is easy to say that an announcement is imminent, and we’re expecting something over the next few weeks. There are some big platforms that HBO can take advantage of, as well, to facilitate some sort of big reveal — take the final two episodes of The Last of Us season 1, or the upcoming premiere of Succession season 4, which is slated to air on March 26. We’d be shocked if there isn’t a premiere date revealed by the end of March, unless of course some plans have changed behind the scenes.

The other question we obviously need an answer to regarding Barry is whether or not we are entering the final chapter of this story, given that nothing has been confirmed in regards to that as of yet. It is easy to argue that we could be getting there, given the way that season 3 ended and we’ve never gotten the sense that this was meant to be some eight or nine-year series. Hader has his hand in so many aspects of the show that once he feels like the story has been told, he’ll be fine to say goodbye and come up with a satisfying conclusion. It could be this season; or, there could be another one down the road. We just hope we know in advance.

No matter what the future holds for all of these characters, we just want the show to be here already!

