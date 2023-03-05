The Equalizer season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Emotional story ahead

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 11 on CBS next week, there are a few things to be aware of at present.

Take, for starters, the fact that this could be one of the more emotional episodes that we see all season. One of the things that we have learned over the years about this show is that it has an ability to take on powerful, timely topics through the lens of McCall and the rest of her team. It doesn’t shy away from them, which is especially important for the mainstream audience that this series attracts.

For “Never Again” in particular, the big focus will be taking hate crimes, in particular those towards the Jewish community. There has been a rise in such incidents over the past several months, and the story you see here could be a reflection of that. Add to the emotion in this episode the fact that Robyn has something important to take on when it comes to Delilah, and we would advise you to have some tissues on standby throughout.

To get a few more details now all about the future, go ahead and see the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Never Again” – After a string of antisemitic hate crimes terrorizes a local community, Harry reconnects with his Jewish faith as he leads the team in finding the culprit before they attack again. Also, McCall must calculate what extremes she will go to in order to win custody of Delilah, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We still have a good many episodes left this season, so on the other side of this be prepared for a whole lot more — and hopefully, there is going to be very few interruptions in the middle of everything.

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 episode 11?

Go ahead and let us know your thoughts in the attached comments. Once you do just that, of course come back for even more updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

