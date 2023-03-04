Billions season 7 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we are in the midst of March, what is that we can say when it comes to a Billions season 7 premiere date at Showtime?

We don’t think it is going to come as much of a surprise, but we want to see the drama on the air as soon as humanly possible. There is no denying that this is one of the network’s biggest hits and beyond just that, there is more reason for excitement now. Damian Lewis is going to be back as Axe! We didn’t anticipate we’d get some sort of good news and yet, here we are. This could be fuel to get people more excited about the show, provided of course they dropped off following the actor’s initial departure from the show.

For those who have not heard the big news as of yet, season 7 is currently in production, and has been for a little while. So when will the drama actually be back on the air? Let’s just say that there are a lot of questions all about that for the time being, as well. We do think that Showtime is going to be putting a new season of Billions on the air either in the summer or the fall; there are questions as to what is coming on once we’re at the end of Yellowjackets season 2, but that could be instead the upcoming season of The Chi. They don’t have to hurry things along here.

So while we are stuck waiting for some new episodes, let’s just hope that there are a few new nuggets that are going to be released soon. Think in terms of something from a casting point of view, or a teaser for what is coming up next.

Given that Showtime is working on some potential spin-offs, we do think this is a great time to be a fan of Billions. Let’s hope season 7 lives up to the hype!

When do you think we are going to be able to see Billions season 7 premiere over on Showtime?

