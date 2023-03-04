Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Hulu’s ‘quote’

Just in case you want to have some fun while you wait for some Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date news, we are happy to help!

So how are we doing that in particular? Let’s just say that we are turning to the show’s official Twitter, who had some fun with Selena Gomez’s fan club when they asked for an earlier release date for the new season.

If you look below, you can see what the Twitter said — we’ll get more into the meaning of that in just a moment:

Bit by bit, putting it together

Piece by piece, only way to make a work of art

Every moment makes a contribution

Every little detail plays a part

Having just a vision’s no solution

Everything depends on execution

Putting it together

That’s what counts!

As someone of you may know, these are lyrics to “Putting It Together,” the Sondheim song performed by Barbra Streisand famously. We don’t think it’s any coincidence that we’re getting a reference like this now, given how important Broadway is going to be within this upcoming batch of episodes. We wish we could say that there is a clear timeline as to when the next batch of episodes is going to arrive but for now, there really isn’t. Instead, we’re just in a spot where we are set to sit around and wait.

Is it possible that there is a clue for the death of Ben (Paul Rudd) in there? Maybe, but we’re not thinking that way. Instead, we just tend to think this is the show reminding us that everything is coming together, albeit slowly, for the next batch of new episodes. We know that there’s a reasonably good chance for the next batch of episodes to air in the summer / early fall, but it’s really going to come down to what Hulu wants in the end.

When do you think we are going to end up seeing Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

