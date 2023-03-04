Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A new filming update?

We understand being excited already to see Tulsa King season 2 on Paramount+, especially with the season 1 cliffhanger in mind! In a perfect world, we’re going to have a chance to see more new episodes in the relatively near future.

Unfortunately, for the time being there are still a number of mysteries out there. Take, for example, the need for a new showrunner, as a replacement for Terence Winter has not been announced as of yet. There is also the issue of filming.

According to a report from a local ABC affiliate last month, it appears as though the production has not contacted The Oklahoma Film + Music Office about working on the show in the state moving forward. That is somewhat a surprise and yet, almost at the same time not. We’ve seen a number of shows shift their filming base after a short period of time, with Supergirl and Lucifer serving as examples, Heck, another Taylor Sheridan series in Yellowstone navigated away from some of the earlier locations at one point.

So why do this? There are often a couple of reasons, whether it be financial or logistical. Climate could play a role here, given the triple-digit heat for the Tulsa King season 1 production did create some challenges. It also seemed to catch many people by surprise.

For the time being, we do tend to think that a significant shift in filming location won’t change what you see on-screen all that much, as top-dollar productions do tend to be rather good at recreating things. We tend to believe personally that it also will not impact the premiere date all that much. The bigger factor there is more than likely going to be when the scripts are ready to go and production begins. If filming can start by the summer, there is at least a chance that it could start back up by the end of the year.

