Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere: More previews ahead?

For those of you who are not aware already, the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is just under two weeks away! We don’t have to tell you at this point that this is a pretty big deal.

Over the course of the next season there is a chance for danger all across the board. Tariq has fewer allies, more people are dead, and there’s a chance that some remaining key players could end up arrested or killed.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we should go ahead and say that not all of this is going to be mapped out within the premiere. Sure, there are going to be some emotional moments, but the writers are probably going to slow-play a few things and not give you every single dramatic moment all at once. The premiere should mostly be setting the table, whether it be Monet’s grief, Brayden in the financial world, or Tariq trying to get used to a new way of living at school.

So are there any more previews that we’re going to see before the premiere arrives on March 17? We don’t think there is a full-length trailer ahead by any means, but there are still other possibilities. Think in terms of a scene or two being released in advance. Or, us getting a chance to see something more when it comes to an episodic promo.

In the end, Starz has all of the incentive in the world right now to promote this show, largely due to the fact that there already is a season 4 renewal! They need to keep viewership high to ensure that people keep watching for several more weeks on end.

